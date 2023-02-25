COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 81, 3.12% of the 2,596 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

There are no recorded deaths from Covid-19.

There are 210 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 26 are in intensive care units.

36 people were reported as cured.

There are 2,910 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 82 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

/BNR