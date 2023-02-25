COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 25, 2023, Saturday // 09:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 81, 3.12% of the 2,596 tests performed are positive, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal for the past 24 hours.

There are no recorded deaths from Covid-19.

There are 210 patients in hospitals with coronavirus, of which 26 are in intensive care units.

36 people were reported as cured.

There are 2,910 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 82 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria