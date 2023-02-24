Why Loan Eligibility Matters

When considering taking out a loan, you have to go through the process of finding a lender with the right loan amount. But before you choose a lender, it is important to keep notice of your loan eligibility and credit score, as they determine whether you can take out the loan.

What is loan eligibility?

Loan eligibility is based on a set of criteria that indicates a customer's financial ability to repay the required loan amount. The factors here include:

Monthly income

Age

Credit score

Credit history

Difference in lenders

In general, loan eligibility is important because lenders have different requirements for different types of clients. Therefore, comparing loans to finding a lender that fits your situation is always a good idea. Here you can filter through the loans by searching fields such as interest rate and repayment terms and quickly get a clear overview of all the loans on the market.

When speaking of loan eligibility, it is also important to notice the different types of loans: Unsecured personal loans and secured personal loans. When taking an unsecured personal loan, the loan application is almost solely dependent on your credit history. You will need to have a good credit score to get approved. With secured personal loans, on the other hand, you will need to provide collateral in the form of assets such as your car, house, bank account, etc.

The pros of using a comparison site

The easiest and best way to check if your loan eligibility is compatible with the loan you desire is by using a comparison site. Here you are provided with several results you can browse through, linked to specific lenders. Furthermore, one of the advantages is that you only have to make one application form, thereby avoiding making the same application form over and over again.

How to improve loan eligibility

If you wish to improve your eligibility for a home loan, for example, there are certain things you can do. Firstly, having a high credit score is a way of enhancing your eligibility. By paying your bills on time, your credit score will increase. This also gives you a better chance of negotiating your interest rate.

Secondly, you can try to extend your tenure of repaying your personal loans. This might be an option if you are still determining how to repay your loan, as this will help your budget. You will have more time to pay off your debt, and also it can enhance your eligibility. Lastly, it is a good idea to have a more steady income for the future. If you can increase your income at work by showing good performance, you can improve your eligibility.