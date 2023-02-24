Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” demands a Military Tribunal for the Crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Leader of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov (right) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (right)

"Today we pay tribute to the heroism of the Ukrainian people and the bravery of their army. Defending their sovereignty and identity, they also defend our common European values and way of life, based on freedom and human dignity". This is stated in a declaration of the Bulgarian party "We Continue the Change" on the occasion of one year since the beginning of the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.

“A year ago, Russia destroyed peace and security in Europe with the unprovoked and brutal military aggression against Ukraine,” the text of the document says. The party points out that the regime in the Kremlin tried to revise the international order and establish its imperial model over Eastern Europe. The party informs that they will insist on an international military tribunal and to eliminate our country's dependence on Russian energy supplies.

See the text of the WCC document:

Russia made a grave mistake by underestimating the will of the Ukrainian nation to resolutely resist aggression. The criminal regime in the Kremlin was not prepared for the categorical and unified response from the international community and its institutions in support of Ukraine.

We reaffirm our positions expressed in:

The declaration of the National Assembly condemning the aggressive military actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine from 24.02.2022 and

The decision of the National Assembly of 03.11.2022 to provide military and military-technical support to Ukraine and strengthen the defense capabilities of Bulgaria.

‘We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria’ we declare that:

We will defend Bulgaria's position as a loyal member of NATO and the EU and will make every effort to ensure compliance with the decision of the National Assembly to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine exercises its right of defense against Russian aggression in accordance with Art. 51 of the UN Charter and aid to the attacked cannot be considered as intervention in the war, but only as support for the restoration of peace;

We will support Ukraine in its Euro-Atlantic aspirations;

We will insist on the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crimes of the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation and its allies;

We will place as a top priority in our govermental program the policy of eliminating all forms of dependence, including energy, vulnerability, penetration and influence by the Kremlin regime in Bulgaria.

Today, more strongly than ever, we believe that Ukraine will win this war. This is the only hope for peace in Europe to be restored," wrote the WCC party.

The positions of Boyko Borissov from GERB and Kornelia Ninova from BSP on the occasion of the one-year anniversary since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

/Nova