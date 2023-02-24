Diplomatic Missions in Bulgaria with a Demonstration in Support of Ukraine

Representatives of the diplomatic corps in Bulgaria and Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov made a demonstration as a sign of unity in support of Ukraine by gathering in front of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater in Sofia.

They were joined by the EC Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who is visiting our country.

"Ukraine is fighting not only for its own sovereign state, but also for the entire EU, for the entire democratic world. Because this war of Russia is also an attack on the EU, our security system and values. A brutal, hybrid and disinformation war is being waged. "Russia is using hybrid attacks to divide us, and we cannot allow that to happen. That is why it is extremely important that we show unwavering support for Ukraine, as well as fight the Kremlin's propaganda machine," Valdis Dombrovskis said earlier today.

Novinite has interviewed some of the ambassadors in the picture, as part of our series “Ambassadors Talk”

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT