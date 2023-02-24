1 Year Later: Novinite continues its Daily Coverage of Russia’s War in Ukraine

One year ago, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked everyone. In the chaos of information, Novinite was able to accurately report on the war in real-time. Our team managed to publish daily articles and summaries of the relentless fighting on the territory of Ukraine. We also provided information on how Bulgarians could help Ukrainian refugees and donate to Ukraine’s cause, early in the war:

How to help people in Ukraine if you are in Bulgaria

One year later, Novinite continues its daily coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine. We are still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our summary is often ranked on the first page of Google when someone searches for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. For 366 days, our team has managed to inform, to the best of their ability, about the most important takeaways from the war every day since February 24, 2022.

Novinite will not stop covering Russia’s war in Ukraine. Our readers can be assured that each day they will receive a summary of the most important highlights and news related to the conflict in the past 24 hours.

Our daily summary also provides a glimpse into the attitude of Bulgarians and Bulgarian media towards the war, as we often use Bulgarian sources or mention Bulgaria in the context of the war.

