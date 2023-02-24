Leader of the Bulgarian Socialists on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: The Goal should be Peace not War

A member of the EU-sanctioned pro-Putin Night Wolves motorcycle club kisses the hand of Kornelia Ninova, May 1, 2017

"A devastating, fratricidal war with grave consequences for the entire world – in the fields of energy security, the economy, inflation, poverty and people's incomes." This is stated in a position of BSP leader Kornelia Ninova, published on Facebook.

According to her, Bulgaria's behavior towards the war in that year was controversial because of the political instability and the lack of a regular government that could express a permanent and consistent position.

"The position of the Bulgarian Socialist party is consistent and clear: non-interference by Bulgaria, preservation of neutrality, humanitarian aid for those fleeing the war, for mothers with children, but not providing weapons and seeking a diplomatic solution," Ninova wrote.

According to her, observing the events of the last days, it seems that the conflict is deepening.

"For us, the way is to end hostilities, negotiate through diplomatic channels and establish lasting peace. Bulgaria can even be the initiator of such a policy if we have more self-confidence and character - for us, the goal is peace, not war," insists the red leader.

