Ex-PM Borissov: Bulgaria must Continue to Help Friendly Ukraine!

"If until 12 months ago the civilized Western world did not believe that a war on the territory of the Old Continent was possible, today we cannot believe how far a dictator like Putin is capable of reaching in his pursuit of destruction," wrote GERB leader and former prime minister Boyko Borissov in his Facebook profile.

"Even at the beginning of the Russian aggression, we, from GERB, were the first to demand the provision of 100% comprehensive aid to Ukraine, including military aid. Despite the active resistance of the then timid and indecisive regular government of Kiril Petkov, our parliamentary group managed to work out and pass a bill to oblige the Council of Ministers to provide military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine, which is already a fact," he wrote.

According to him, Bulgaria now has no choice but to stand on the right side of history.

"The events that are happening only 400 km from our borders are a good reason to think about what are categories such as security and stability, which in days of prosperity we take for granted, but a quick ‘change’ is able to destroy everything in days. Bulgaria must continue to help friendly Ukraine. Bulgarians must help Bulgaria," insists Boyko Borissov.

/BNR