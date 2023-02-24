The Challenges that Bulgaria is Facing on the Road to the Euro will be Discussed Today at a Forum

The Ministry of Finance is organizing a high-level conference "Bulgaria on the road to the Euro", which will be held on February 24 at the National Palace of Culture.

Among the invited guests and participants are the President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Galab Donev and members of the Bulgarian government, the Executive Vice-President of the EC Valdis Dombrovskis, the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Dimitar Radev, the Minister of Finance of Croatia Marko Primorac, high-ranking representatives of European institutions, as well as the Bulgarian non-governmental sector, announced the Ministry of Finance.

The purpose of the forum is to discuss the opportunities and challenges for Bulgaria to be a member of the Eurozone, what the process of the upcoming introduction of the euro as a national currency entails, to discuss what has been done so far and what is to come.

