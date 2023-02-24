COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 83 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 83, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,861 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.9 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 201 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 19 new hospital admissions.

12 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,296,533 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,865 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 56 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,533 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,210 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,296,533 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA