Weather in Bulgaria: Slight Cooling Expected Today

The minimum temperatures will be between 3°C and 8°C, in Sofia - about 5°C, and the maximum - between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia - about 12°C.

There will be temporary breaks and reductions in cloud cover, but over most areas it will be mostly significant. In places, mainly in Western and Northern Bulgaria, it will rain. The wind will be weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - moderate, after noon it will be oriented from the south-southwest.

It will be mostly cloudy along the Black Sea, but there will be almost no precipitation. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southeast, by the evening it will be oriented from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-11°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, light snow will fall in some places, light rain below about 1500 meters. A moderate, temporarily strong wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will temporarily decrease, but after noon it will increase again, rain will fall in the extreme northwestern regions. The wind from the west-southwest will increase, especially in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains. Temperatures will rise significantly and maximums in some areas will once again exceed 20°C.

On Sunday and Monday there will be changeable, more often significant cloudiness and in places, more on the second day, it will rain. In the eastern half of the country on Sunday, in many areas north of the mountains and in Eastern Bulgaria, a strong southwest wind will blow and it will be warm - the minimum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, the maximum - mostly between 18°C and 23°C. On Monday, temperatures will start to drop from the west, but in Eastern Bulgaria it will remain with a southerly wind and warm for February. There will also be precipitation in places, mainly from rain, more in quantity in the mountains, where above 1200 meters it will snow.

On Tuesday, the wind will change to east-southeast, it will be moderate. Cloudy weather will prevail, and in places in the south-western half of the country it will rain, mostly light.

/BNT