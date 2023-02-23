Bulgaria rejected EU's Appeal for Ammunition for Ukraine

Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov rejected the call of the European Union to provide ammunition to Ukraine, announced the Ministry of Defense.

"There is no way to undermine the resistance and capabilities of the Bulgarian army. The Ministry of Defense has clear documents on what stocks of ammunition we must maintain," insisted Stoyanov in response to a question about the letter of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell about the possibility of providing ammunition to the country attacked by Russia. The letter was sent to all defense ministers of EU member states.

Stoyanov confirmed that the letter was received at the Ministry of Defense. Information about the sent letter became known two days ago, but on Wednesday (February 22) he claimed that the letter had not yet been received by the department.

He noted that with regard to ammunition and armaments, the interim government had strictly implemented the decision of the National Assembly.

The Minister of Defense claimed that the provision of anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine without exchange for others meant "loss of air sovereignty".

"Given that the fighter aviation is in a serious condition, giving up our anti-aircraft missile systems is a huge disadvantage and we will not be able to protect the Bulgarian skies," Stoyanov repeated his long-standing thesis.

He called on politicians not to speculate on the topic of the modernization of the army, assuring that the last 6-7 months, in which Galab Donev's cabinet was in charge, were not lost for modernization. He boasted that during the current government, three contracts for the armament of the ships were signed, as well as the project of the infantry fighting vehicle, frozen under the management of GERB, was restarted. He also mentioned the signing of the contract for the acquisition of the second 8 F-16 fighters, but the signing of this contract was a formality, as the 48th National Assembly made the decision to acquire them.

“Modernization entered the election campaign like chewing gum. There is no point in speculating, even more so than politicians who put the folders with the projects in a cabinet. Let's see what was done in 12 years under Borissov's administration - one project for F-16 and one for the patrol ships, unarmed, ‘boats and sailboats’ style,” snapped the acting defense minister at the leader of GERB.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik