Bulgarians are Last in EU in terms of Supporting Military Aid or any Other Help for Ukraine

Bulgaria ranks last in the European Union in terms of support for the imposition of economic sanctions on the Russian government, businesses and individuals because of the war in Ukraine, according to data from a Eurobarometer survey published today.

While on average in the EU 74% of respondents support the imposition of sanctions, in Bulgaria 47% express their approval, the lowest percentage in the bloc after Slovakia (49%) and Cyprus (53%). It is noteworthy that Bulgaria has the highest percentage of those who answered "I don't know" - 12 percent. Forty-one percent oppose sanctions.

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions? Imposing economic sanctions on the Russian government, businesses and individuals.





Bulgarians are in the last places in terms of approval for other measures in support of Ukraine.

The provision of humanitarian aid to those affected by the war is approved by 81%, followed by Romania (71%). On average in the EU, approval stands at 91%.

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions? Providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.



Eighty-eight percent in the European Union (73% in Bulgaria) support the admission into the Union of people fleeing the war. And according to this indicator, Bulgaria is in one of the last places, with lower support only in the Czech Republic and Romania (both 72%). Again, Bulgaria has the highest share of those who answered "I don't know" - 8 percent.

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions? Admission in the EU of people fleeing the war.



While on average in the EU 77% approve of providing financial support to Ukraine, in Bulgaria only 55% are in favor of such assistance, followed only by Slovakia (53%).

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions? Providing financial support to Ukraine.



Europeans largely support the ban on Russian state media broadcasting in the EU (67%), but most Bulgarians do not agree with this measure - 39% approve of it (last place in the EU), 45% are against it.

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions?



The ban on Russian state media broadcasting in the EU.

In the EU, 65% of those polled approve of the union's financing of the purchase and delivery of military equipment to Ukraine, but Bulgaria is again last among the member states in terms of support for this issue - 33 percent are "for" and 57 percent - " against".

The EU took a series of actions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following actions? Union financing of the purchase and delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.



A large proportion of EU citizens (84%) agree that the EU should reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources as quickly as possible, but Bulgaria is next to last in terms of the percentage of those who think this way (65 percent), followed only by Slovakia (55%). Twelve percent of Bulgarians do not know whether this should be done - the highest percentage in the EU, preferred this answer.

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The EU should reduce its dependence on Russian energy sources as quickly as possible?



Overall, the European Union's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine satisfied the majority of European citizens (56%). 48% of Bulgarians are satisfied with the EU's response.

Satisfaction with the national government's response is almost as high, with 55% on average across the EU saying they are satisfied (34% in Bulgaria). Four out of ten in the EU are dissatisfied (58% in Bulgaria).

Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece have the lowest percentage of those satisfied with the response of the respective governments (34% for the first two and 33% for the latter).

In Bulgaria, the survey was conducted by Kantar TNS BBSS among 1,033 people in the period January 12 - February 1, 2023.

