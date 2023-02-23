Bulgaria: A Draft Regulation provides for Military training for 10th and 11th Grade Students

Military training for 10th and 11th grade students from the next school year is provided for by a draft regulation on the training of Bulgarian citizens for the defense of the fatherland, published for public discussion.

The training will be within 5 study hours for 10th and 5 study hours for 11th grade. It will be held from December 1 through the end of the school year during class time.

Tenth graders will learn about homeland defense, civil-military relations, military assistance to the population in military crises, survival when unexploded ordnance is discovered, and military assistance to security agencies in combat them against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and others.

The training in the 11th grade includes topics such as Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria - history and present, missions and tasks of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, participation in operations and missions outside the territory of the country, essence, goals and tasks of the reserve of the Armed Forces.

The training will be conducted in the presence of the class teacher by military or civilian employees from the Ministry of Defense, the structures directly subordinated to the Minister of Defense and the Bulgarian Army, who have undergone training for teaching students.

