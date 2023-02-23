The European Commission Banned TikTok on Official Phones
The European Commission has banned the TikTok application from the official smartphones and devices of those working in the European institution because of data protection concerns, an EC spokesperson told AFP today.
The ban also means European Commission staff cannot use the Chinese-owned video-sharing app on personal devices, including phones that have official apps installed, the spokesman said, confirming a post on the Euractiv website.
TikTok is a subsidiary of ByteDance, which is Chinese. The app has increasingly worried the West, which suspects that Beijing is collecting user data through it.
A similar ban was introduced by the US federal authorities last year.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU eases Sanctions against Syria
- » Dombrovskis: The EC supports Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone, but the Failure to Meet the Inflation Criterion is too great
- » Asylum Applications in the EU Jumped to a Seven-Year High
- » Decline in Gas Consumption in the EU
- » Gas in Europe fell below 50 Euros per megawatt hour for the first time since September 2021
- » Spain becomes first country in Europe to approve 'Menstrual Leave'