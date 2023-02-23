The European Commission Banned TikTok on Official Phones

The European Commission has banned the TikTok application from the official smartphones and devices of those working in the European institution because of data protection concerns, an EC spokesperson told AFP today.

The ban also means European Commission staff cannot use the Chinese-owned video-sharing app on personal devices, including phones that have official apps installed, the spokesman said, confirming a post on the Euractiv website.

TikTok is a subsidiary of ByteDance, which is Chinese. The app has increasingly worried the West, which suspects that Beijing is collecting user data through it.

A similar ban was introduced by the US federal authorities last year.

