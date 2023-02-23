Politico: Hungary failed a Derogation allowing Bulgaria to Import Russian Nuclear Fuel

Hungary has failed a waiver that would have allowed countries like Bulgaria to continue importing Russian nuclear fuel despite sanctions, according to a Politico publication. The meeting of the EU permanent representatives on the 10th sanctions package against Russia continues today.

The proposal would have included a standstill clause under which imports of Russian nuclear fuel would have continued as long as necessary. A number of EU countries still rely on Russian nuclear fuel rods, but are preparing to switch to other suppliers.

President Rumen Radev recently warned that, if necessary, Bulgaria would veto such a ban.

A week ago, it became clear that Bulgaria and a number of other EU countries can request such a derogation.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko tried to convince the ambassadors to impose sanctions against Rosatom.

However, Hungary is strongly opposed, as it is building two reactors at its nuclear plant with this very company and with loans from Moscow.

According to "Politico", however, the country has given up its claims to remove 4 names from the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. In exchange, the deadline for renewing the restrictive measures against persons connected to the aggression in Ukraine remained at 6 months and was not increased to 12, as was proposed.

For now, the European Commission's proposal to impose fines on individuals and institutions that do not report the location of Russian assets is also rejected. This has been opposed by almost half of the EU member states.

/Politico