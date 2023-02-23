Bulgaria: A Demonstration will Mark 1 Year since the Beginning of the War in Ukraine

Society | February 23, 2023, Thursday // 13:18
With demonstrations in Sofia, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv, Ruse, Varna and Burgas, tomorrow - February 24, Bulgarian citizens will mark one year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

"The moment is very important for all of us to be extremely vigilant and civically active, because democracy in the world is threatened, not to mention the one in Bulgaria, which is quite fragile. The situation requires us to support again, marking one year since the invasion of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian a people who have been fighting all year to preserve world peace and world order as we know it."

This is what the musician Nikola Gruev-Kotarashki said on air of the Bulgarian National Radio. He is among the organizers of the demonstration in Sofia.

"Our march tomorrow has two main highlights - one is solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and the second - this time we are gathering under the windows of ‘Dondukov’ 2 street, where we will give the president a real red card this time. We are ashamed of his public speaking . He allows himself behind the screen of some invented pacifism to call on the world to turn its back on Ukraine. He calls everyone a warmonger, but we have not once heard him call the only culprit of this conflict - Vladimir Putin, who is the real warmonger," commented Nikola Gruev-Kotarashki.

