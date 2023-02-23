Bulgaria: A Man Broke a Plaque on the Monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia
The plaque of the Monument to the Soviet Army, on which is written "To the Soviet Army, liberator of the grateful Bulgarian people", was broken that night.
This is happening hours before marking the first year since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The perpetrator of the assault was found in the area of the monument by an arriving police patrol. He announced to journalists that he did it as a protest against the war.
Until now, several times the plaque, as well as the monument itself, were covered with red paint. The monument to the Soviet Army in 2021 was declared dangerous due to poor structural condition.
/Dnevnik
