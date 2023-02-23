Bulgaria: A Young Man Suffocated in his Car, a Girl is in Critical Condition

Two young people suffocated in a car in Shumen, the police said.

A 19-year-old boy has died, and doctors are fighting for the life of a 14-year-old girl in intensive care.

The incident took place in the Shumen village of Drumevo. A police report was received this morning. People from the settlement noticed a car that had been standing for a long time with the engine on. The boy and the girl were in it - both unconscious.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the boy's cause of death.

