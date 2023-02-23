COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 70 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 70, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,130 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.2 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 196 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 25 are in intensive care units. There are 19 new hospital admissions.

68 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,446 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,796 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 91 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,477 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,208 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,296,450 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA