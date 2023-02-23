Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudiness will Increase, Temperature will Stay Warm for the Season

The minimum temperatures will be between zero and 5°C, slightly higher - in the eastern regions, in Sofia - about 1°C. Cloudiness will slowly increase from the east. It will be almost calm in most areas, in Eastern Bulgaria with a weak easterly wind, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported.

Daily temperatures will drop and the maximum will be from 8°-10°C in the northeastern regions, to 18°-19°C in the extreme southwestern regions, in Sofia - about 14°C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain close to the average for the month.

Before noon, sunny weather will prevail over the western half of the country, while cloudiness will be significant in the east. In the morning, in places in the Upper Thracian plain and along the Danube, visibility will be reduced by fog. By the evening over most of the country it will become cloudy, but it will remain almost without precipitation. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - a moderate wind from the eastern quarter.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea, with light rain showers in some places. It will blow to a moderate easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 8°-11°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains of Western Bulgaria before noon, but by the end of the day it will become cloudy there as well. It will hold almost no precipitation. A weak, mainly south-southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 9°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

