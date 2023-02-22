Bulgaria: A 40-year-old Woman fatally Stabbed her Boyfriend in Sofia

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of a man with whom she lived in the capital's "Ovcha Kupel" district, announced the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a report was received about an injured man, and the policemen who arrived at the scene found that the victim was 51 years old and had been stabbed with a knife.

The man was transported to a hospital, but died in front of the entrance to the medical facility. The woman he lived with was arrested for the murder.

According to initial data, after a scandal, the 40-year-old stabbed her partner. Work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues.

In addition, the facts are being clarified following a report of a man found in a helpless state on "Knyaginya Maria Luiza" Blvd. - again on Tuesday, around 5:25 p.m. The police and emergency teams that arrived at the scene found him dead - an elderly man, with an unknown to date identity.

During the inspection, traces of violence were found.

