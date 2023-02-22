Currently there are 50,000 Ukrainian Refugees in Bulgaria

In 2023 UNHCR will assist 200,000 refugees in Bulgaria. The organization’s protection actions will cover 45,000 refugees in Bulgaria. They have also targeted 1,350 children with the "child protection" service.

“In 2023 we will provide 14,000 Ukrainian refugees with targeted cash assistance and another 5,000 with blankets, kitchen equipment, etc.” This was stated by the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Bulgaria, Seda Kuzucu.

Kudzu pointed out that almost a year has passed since the start of the war in Ukraine. "It has led to displacement and additional humanitarian concerns. Behind each number is a life story. About 8 million refugees have left Ukraine, and about 5.3 million people are internally displaced refugees in Ukraine," she noted. The UNHCR representative emphasized that the war in Ukraine has also led to an unprecedented display of solidarity. "The activation of the EU directive on temporary protection does not replace international protection," Kuzucu is categorical.

The UNHCR representative indicated that 17.6 million people in Ukraine urgently need support.

"1.1 million Ukrainian citizens entered Bulgaria. 152,000 refugees from Ukraine registered with temporary protection in Bulgaria. At the moment, about 50,000 of them are in the country", she noted.

Kuzucu announced that in 2023 the organization will assist 200,000 refugees in Bulgaria. According to her, the UNHCR budget for this year is 19.4 million dollars.

In 2023 UNHCR's actions will be aimed at providing support by working with the government to provide support for refugees, it will work to raise awareness, technical assistance, etc.

She noted that UNHCR's priority for 2023 will be to strengthen the self-reliance of refugees so that they can secure their own income. The UNHCR representative emphasized that their goal for 2023 is to reach 5,000 people with integration assistance in order to help them integrate into the country.

The Council of Ministers extended the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until March 31

The Council of Ministers extended the term of the Program for humanitarian assistance to displaced persons from Ukraine with temporary protection in Bulgaria, it became clear from the decisions published after today's government meeting.

The decision extends the validity period of the program until March 31, 2023 under the currently valid conditions. Until now, the temporary protection program for Ukrainian refugees in our country had a deadline of March 4, 2023.

Thanks to the adopted regulatory changes, as the administrator of the program, the Ministry of Tourism is now entitled to require a declaration of compliance from the legal representative of the applicant for assistance.

Thus, control over the accountability of the services provided is strengthened, the Ministry of Justice points out.

The declaration will be signed with a qualified electronic signature and through the Secure Electronic Delivery System.

The documents for the payment of the aid are provided to the National Operational Headquarters in order to support the work of its working groups.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES