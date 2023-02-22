The Bulgarian State will Provide Emergency Air Assistance Free of Charge via the Governmental Air Force
The government air force will take over the provision of emergency medical assistance by air, decided the Council of Ministers.
"The government air force has many years of experience, it is the right structure that needs to be upgraded and perform this service," said the Acting Minister of Transport Hristo Alexiev.
He pointed out that the state does not have time for experiments, since this issue is about the health and lives of people. Emergency medical assistance by air will be available to every citizen and will be free of charge.
It is important to know that the implementation of the HEMS service is not just the delivery of some helicopters, but also the training of the flight crew, medical teams, etc.
A decision was made to purchase 6 helicopters from the Italian company Leonardo. The first helicopter will be in Bulgaria in December, and the rest until 2025. The funds have been provided under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, announced the Acting Minister of Health Asen Medzhidiev.
In the following days, the training of medical specialists begins.
