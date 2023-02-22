Day 364 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Czech General thinks the War in Ukraine could turn into War between Russia and NATO

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Kristalina Georgieva with a statement at the end of her visit to Kyiv: the IMF will continue to support Ukraine

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, made the statement on Tuesday in Warsaw, at the end of her visit to Ukraine. She paid tribute to the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian aggression. Georgieva talked about her meeting with President Zelensky and his team. The director of the IMF also emphasized her impressions of the meeting with women leaders from civil society, parliament and the private sector, as well as with representatives of business in the country. Georgieva confirmed the IMF's commitment to support Ukraine.

Spain will send six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Spain plans to send six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after they are repaired, Defense Minister Margarita Robles said, adding that the number could increase over time, Reuters reported.

"We are currently repairing six Leopard 2A4 machines ... with the possibility - if necessary and if our allies ask for it - to increase this number," she told the lower house of parliament, adding that the tanks would be ready by the end in March or early April.

Earlier this year, Kyiv received a promise from its Western backers to receive modern battle tanks, which will help it repel a Russian invasion as Moscow ramps up its efforts to make progress in eastern Ukraine.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have pledged to send 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Russia's parliament has approved the suspension of the country's participation in the latest nuclear deal with the US

The Federation Council (Senate) and Duma (Lower House) of the Russian Parliament have approved Putin's proposed suspension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (known in Russian as the NPT, in English as START or "New START").

This came a day after a speech in which Putin announced Russia's intention in a two-hour address to the Federal Assembly (the two houses of parliament). According to him, this is not a termination of the contract, but only a "suspension" of its effect.

The agreement, extended for five years shortly after President Joe Biden takes office in 2021, was signed by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev as presidents of both countries in 2010.

It limits each country's nuclear warheads to 1,550 and ICBMs, including submarine and bomber missiles, to 700.

Together, Russia and the US possess about 90% of the world's nuclear warheads.

At the same time, according to yesterday's statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the decision does not imply an immediate waiver of restrictions. According to the Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachov, they will be implemented on a voluntary basis at the moment.

The approval of the deputies was necessary because the treaty was once ratified by the Russian parliament, explained the press secretary of the president, Dmitry Peskov.

Zelensky: Despite the great pressure, the front line has not changed

Fierce fighting continues on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces are holding their positions on the front line, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

The Russian Defense Ministry says Russian forces are advancing on the town of Bakhmut, which the Kremlin sees as a key point from which the Russian offensive can continue to other towns in Donetsk region.

"Of course, the messages from Donetsk and Lugansk are the most serious. We are doing everything to stop the enemy attacks - constant intense attacks, which Russia does not stop, despite suffering huge losses. General Sirsky reports on the situation on the front in Bakhmut and Lyman. Heavy fighting, trench fighting. We are doing everything to support our boys. The occupiers are using the full range of weapons against our boys, including even tear gas grenades. It is very important that despite the great pressure on our forces, the front line has not changed ", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine admitted that Russia is advancing on Bakhmut from another direction

The Ukrainian General Staff admitted that Russian forces are already encircling Bakhmut from another direction - the northwest.

That's what happened with Wednesday morning's briefing, according to which the attack on the village of Yahidne (known in Russian as Yagodnoye) in the Donetsk region was repulsed. Last week, Kyiv first closed Bakhmut to civilians and aid workers, then ordered the continued evacuation of only about 6,000 people (in a city with a pre-war population of over 70,000).

"Over the past hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Kuzemivka and Dibrova in Luhansk region and Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Kurdyumivka in Donetsk region," the summary says.

Yahidne is located very close to the northwestern outskirts of Bakhmut. The BBC's Russian newsroom noted that Tuesday's briefing only referred to Berkhivka, which is located well beyond the northwestern regions of Bakhmut. If Russian forces were to capture Yahidne, a village would separate them on the road to Chasiv Yar, Ukraine's only major land link for reinforcements, ammunition and casualty evacuation.

This severely limits the ability of Ukrainian forces to withdraw if Kyiv decides to leave the highly symbolic city, which Russia has been fighting for since late summer. This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said in an interview with "Die Welt" that his country's goal is not to fight for Bakhmut to the last soldier: the city will defend itself "as long as it is reasonable."

If the leading private military company "Wagner" in the advance to Bakhmut does not fall victim to political intrigues, its mercenaries may be able to reach the last major road connecting the city with the territories controlled by Ukraine, Meduza notes in its review of the fighting.

The summary talks about an offensive in five directions in Donbas - Lyman, Bakhmut, Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk.

Moscow accused Prigozhin of benefiting the enemy, but promised him shells

The Ministry of Defense of Russia accused the founder of the private military company "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin that "exalted statements that the supply of ammunition to the volunteers in the stormtrooper detachments was blocked" are counterproductive and "play only in favor of the enemy".

Prigozhin yesterday accused high-ranking Russian representatives of "treason" and of condemning PMC "Wagner" to "shell hunger". His forces led the siege of Bakhmut at a time when, according to some observers, his star was setting, and he blamed the "monstrous military bureaucracy" for what was happening.

Priority will be given to providing everything needed by "volunteers and servicemen in assault units" and "all requests for ammunition ... will be fulfilled as soon as possible. It has always been like this and will be in the future".

In its announcement, the institution assured that deliveries will soon begin not only for February, but also for March. In the middle of the month, mercenaries from "Wagner" called on the ministry in several video messages to provide ammunition and "in time" to provide them with their weapons. In one of the clips, a man in military uniform explains that his unit is "absolutely cut off from ammunition supplies".

Also, "Wagner" does not appear anywhere by name in the position of the ministry. In the middle of the month, Reuters reported information that media and institutions had been ordered not to mention either his group or Prigozhin himself.

“Attempts to create a rift in the close mechanism of interaction and support between the subdivisions of the Russian groups are counterproductive and play only in favor of the enemy,” said in a statement the Ministry of Defense of Russia

However, Prigozhin also reacted to this message with an audio recording in which he accused the ministry of spitting on "Wagner" and trying to "hide their crimes from the fighters who are doing the feat":

“If we have already switched to public correspondence with the Ministry of Defense: PMC ’Wagner‘ does not receive 80% of the ammunition required for the execution of combat tasks.”

Biden said in Warsaw that a coalition of more than 50 countries will continue to provide aid to Ukraine

“Russia will never win the war in Ukraine, and Washington and a coalition of over 50 countries will continue to provide military aid to Kyiv”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in his speech in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Biden warned that "hard and bitter days lie ahead" but promised that Washington and its allies would "watch Ukraine's back" as the war entered its second year.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said after her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv that Italy would assist in creating conditions for negotiations. Meloni and Zelensky have discussed the means of air defense promised by Rome.

Biden's speech on Tuesday was preceded by Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual message to the Federation Council, in which he announced that Russia was ending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty, the only remaining Russian-American nuclear arms control agreement. Washington described the decision as an "irresponsible" act.

The Russian Foreign Ministry specified that Moscow will continue to "strictly" observe the quantitative limits set by it, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia's main goal is to ensure that nuclear parity with the United States continues to be respected.

Leading Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will meet today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, before whom he is expected to explain China's proposals for solving the Ukrainian crisis.

Yesterday, Wang Yi arrived on a two-day visit to Moscow, and Beijing published a document called "Global Security Initiative".

It is based on the idea that different social systems and civilizations should be treated equally, as well as on the principle of "indivisible security" - a concept that is also supported by Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed cautious interest in the peace plan prepared by China.

"I think there is a common element in both plans for Ukraine and China: the principle of territorial integrity," Kuleba pointed out.

Lukashenko introduced the death penalty for treason by civil servants and military personnel

The former Soviet republic of Belarus will expand its criminal code by allowing the death penalty for treason committed by government officials and the military, DPA reported.

This was decided by the parliament in Minsk during the final reading of the bill, BelTA news agency reported today. Belarus, ruled by autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko, is the last country in Europe to have the death penalty.

Last year, the country drew international criticism after expanding its death penalty law to include the preparation of terrorist acts.

This was in response to incidents of railway sabotage by Belarusian activists to prevent Russian troops from attacking Ukraine.

Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarus as a base for military operations against its neighbor. Belarus has so far not been actively involved in the hostilities, but after the recent formation of a joint force, there has been speculation that Moscow will pressure Minsk to join offensive operations.

Another change in Belarusian law states that disparaging statements about the military will be considered defamation and will be treated as a crime - similar to the law in Russia.

Since Lukashenka suppressed a movement against him and remained in office in the fall of 2020, thousands of people have been sentenced to prison for political reasons in Belarus.

Czech general: The war in Ukraine could turn into a war between Russia and NATO

“The war in Ukraine could turn into a war in Europe between Russia and NATO,” said the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Rehka, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

This is "not inconceivable", Rehka said, also warning that his country's professional army is not prepared for such an outcome. He added that some basic things in the Czech army are not in order. “Gaps must be filled up in all areas, from troop firepower to artillery mobility and issues of logistics and command structures. In the event of an imminent threat of war, mobilization would have been inevitable,” stressed the 48-year-old military man.

Together with him, Czech Minister of Defense Jana Cernochova accused the previous governments of the past 30 years of "sleeping through" the issue of the country's defense preparedness.

"We need an army ready for the 21st century," she said in a speech to the command staff.

The minister highlighted as something positive the exchange of military equipment with Germany and Ukraine, within the framework of which the Czech Republic will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks and one armored evacuation vehicle. The purchase of tanks of the latest generation is planned in the long term.

"This could be, for example, the latest version of the Leopard 2A7," said the minister.

The Czech Republic has been a member of NATO since 1999. After the abolition of compulsory military service in 2004, the country has a professional army that currently numbers around 27,000 soldiers.

The Czech Republic is one of the main supporters of Ukraine in its fight against the invading Russian forces, having provided Kyiv with military aid in the amount of 200 million euros. since the beginning of the war on February 24 last year until now.

Defense companies have also delivered goods worth more than 2 billion euros.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg