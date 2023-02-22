The Bulgarian Passport is Ranked 42nd in the World

According to the VisaGuide Passport Index Bulgaria ranks 42nd as of January 2023.



To reach a unique ranking VisaGuide.World came up with a carefully-built formula where no two passports are the same, a Destination Significance Score(DSS) value is assigned to each destination based on the entry policy it enforces on the passport, GDP per capita, Power Index, Tourism Index and Human Development Index (HDI), among other factors.

By combining all the factors Bulgaria scored 83.62 out of 100 in the passport score, Bulgarian passport holders can travel completely visa-free to a total of 134 world countries. Bulgarian citizens can also travel to 39 countries passport free and 3 countries by obtaining an electronic travel authorization (eTA) amounting to 60.35% of all 227 destinations to travel to without a restriction, 14 countries by obtaining an e-visa in advance and to 37 others by applying and obtaining a visa at the borders of these countries, which visas are known as visa-on-arrival there a total of 38 countries that require Bulgarians to apply for a visa. Also there are no countries that ban entry to Bulgarian passport holders.



Bulgaria's passport more powerful than The Republic of Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey.

Bulgaria leaves behind her neighboring countries on the ranking apart from Greece and Romania.



Serbia 70th in ranking with 68.83 passport score, 28 places below Bulgaria.

The Republic of Macedonia is ranked 82nd with a total passport score of 62.51, staying 40 places below Bulgaria.

Türkiye with a passport score of 46.12 ranked 95th is 53 places below Bulgaria.

Top 5 Strongest Passports According to VisaGuide Passport Index:

Japan scored 90.28 - There are 142 Visa free, 9 eTA, 0 Passport free, 42 Visa-on-Arrival and 5 eVisa that Japanese citizens can travel to, 28 countries require a Visa and they have 0 Entry Ban.

Singapore scored 90.01 - 149 countries without a visa , 8 eTA, 1 country can be entered without a passport , 35 destinations are available with a visa on arrival, 7 eVisa and 26 states require a visa for Singaporeans. Making it the 2nd most powerful passport in the world.

Italy scored 88.28 points - Italy is ranked as 3rd, not a surprise because Italians can visit 100 countries without visas, 11 eTA, 45 without a passport at all, 8 eVisa. As in other subsequent countries in the top 5, only 28 countries require a Visa , and a visa on arrival is issued in 34 states for italians.

Finland comes 4th with 88.18 passport score - 107 countries are open to visit without a visa , 11 eTA and another 37 destinations can be visited without a passport , 34 countries require Visa-on-Arrival, 9 eVisa and 28 require a Visa.

Germany 5th scored 88.17 points - 94 countries can be visited without a visa, 11 eTA, and 51 states are available without a passport 34 countries require Visa-on-Arrival, 8 eVisa and 28 countries require a Visa for German citizens.

VisaGuide Passport Index is updated constantly with each change, Biannually, the index issues a press release detailing the latest developments in visa policies.

/VisaGuide.World

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg