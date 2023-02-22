Bulgaria: Milk is supposed to Cost BGN 1.15, in Stores it is over BGN 3
Is there speculation in the formation of the price of dairy products and is it justified that the price of milk from the producer to our table is 340% higher?
Today's price is 1.15 per liter, Nikolay Galabov, a dairy farmer from Breznik, said on BNT.
According to him, the main reason for the shocking disparity between purchase prices and those in stores is the serious fees imposed by retail chains.
He gave an example of the price of cheese:
"If a product that you see in the shop window of a given chain is 30 BGN, consider 40% - 12 BGN must go to the store chain. That is, the milk producer or farmer who has this production will not reach this price ", Galabov points out.
A slight drop in the price can be expected within a few months, said Vladislav Mihailov from the Association of Milk Producers. However, there are unfair trade practices, he added.
"Large, extremely large commercial entities, the so-called large commercial chains - they are literally a handful - control the market access of 430 dairy enterprises," he reported.
/BNT
