AP: Biden to include Bulgaria in a Meeting with NATO's Eastern Flank because of the Threat from Russia

There will be meeting of American President Joe Biden with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine, which also includes Bulgaria, because of the threat from Russia - writes AP today.

Biden will conclude his visits to Poland and Ukraine by assuring allies on NATO's eastern flank that his administration is very well prepared for the upcoming threats and other impacts caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the agency notes.

Before departing Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden will hold talks with leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of countries from the easternmost parts of the NATO alliance that have come together in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Putin, AP adds.

The alliance includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The anxiety of these countries continues to increase. Many of them worry that if he succeeds in Ukraine, Putin may take further military action against them, the AP also writes.

"When Russia invaded, it wasn't just a test for Ukraine. The whole world faced a test for the ages," Biden said in a speech from the foot of the Royal Castle in Warsaw on Tuesday to mark the dark anniversary of the Russian invasion. "Europe was put to the test. America was put to the test. NATO was put to the test. All democracies were put to the test."

