Turkey plans to Build at least 270,000 Homes after the Earthquakes

The process of rebuilding the Turkish provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes on February 6 will begin as early as March this year. This was announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit today to Nurdagi city in Gaziantep province.

According to the president, within a year, up to 200,000 houses are planned to be built in the cities of the eleven provinces affected by the disaster. Another 70,000 houses will be built in the villages.

He noted that based on monitoring the situation in the disaster area, the exact number of homes for construction will be determined in the coming months.

The Turkish head of state announced that in recent weeks, 87,000 residents from Gaziantep province alone have been evacuated to other parts of the country.

Erdogan expressed confidence that the reconstruction process of the disaster-affected areas of Gaziantep will take into account the historical characteristics and ethnic map of the province.

Erdogan said that through the unity of the people and the state, it will be possible to eliminate the consequences of the earthquakes.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES