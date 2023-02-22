COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 81, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,226 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.5 percent.

Only one patient with confirmed coronavirus infection has died.

To date, 190 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 20 are in the intensive care units. There are 19 new hospital admissions.

25 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,378 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,795 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 87 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,386 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,207 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,296,380 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA