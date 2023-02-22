It will be Sunny and Unusually Warm in Bulgaria Today

The minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 9°C, and the maximum - from 10°C to 20°C.

It will be mostly sunny, with more significant increases in cloudiness over Northeastern Bulgaria, but significant precipitation is not expected. A weak to moderate north-northwest wind will blow, in the eastern regions - north-east wind.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea, with more significant increases in cloudiness over the northern coast, but without significant precipitation. It will blow to a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be 10°C to 15°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1 - 2 points with a tendency to increase.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. The wind will weaken, but in the high and open parts it will be strong from the northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 3°C.

On Thursday, the clouds will quickly increase and light rain will fall in isolated places. A light easterly wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will drop, but it will remain warm for the period.

On Friday, cloudy weather will prevail, with rain showers in places. The wind will be oriented from the south-southwest.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will temporarily decrease, but after noon it will increase again. The wind will be south-westerly, it will increase in Eastern Bulgaria and the temperatures will briefly but significantly rise.

Colder air will move in on Sunday as the wind shifts from the northwest. Light rain will fall later in isolated places in the north-western regions. The eastern half of the country will still have a strong south-westerly wind and will be unseasonably warm.

/BNT