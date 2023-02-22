Eurostat: Bulgaria is a Leader in the Export of Fuel to Ukraine, Second after Poland

From the beginning of the war until November 2022, Bulgaria exported fuel to Ukraine worth 756 million euros. This puts our country in second place among fuel suppliers for Kyiv after Poland, which exported 1.405 million euros worth of fuel products to its eastern neighbor. The data was presented by the permanent representative of Poland in the EU, Ambassador Andrzej Sados.

According to the @EU_Eurostat, since the Russian invasion on Ukraine, ???????? is the biggest fuel supplier for ???????? in the European Union (January-November 2022). pic.twitter.com/MgSJG2H4i0 — Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) February 2, 2023

After Bulgaria is Lithuania with exports for 256 million, Romania with 256, Slovakia with 223 and Greece – 159 million euros. Sados used Eurostat statistics.

Ukraine relies heavily on imports of mineral fuels and oil, as the country has limited domestic production and refining capabilities. The ongoing conflict with Russia and complicate Ukraine's energy situation, as the country has had to look for alternative sources of energy and diversify its supply routes, to compensate for previous supplies from Russia.

High exports to Ukraine were also recorded by the customs service of Romania. In 2022, Bucharest exported approximately 700 thousand tons of diesel fuel and about 200 thousand tons of gasoline to Ukraine. In 2021, Romanian diesel exports to Kyiv were only 1,000 tons, i.e. the increase is 700 times, while gasoline exports are 11 times more.

“Ukraine powers its war machines and its diesel generators largely thanks to us and the Bulgarians,” commented the Romanians.

