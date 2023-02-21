Decline in Gas Consumption in the EU

Natural gas consumption in the EU has fallen by 19.3% in the period August 2022 - January 2023, the decline in Bulgaria is below 25%, compared to the average gas consumption for the same months (August - January) between 2017 and 2022.

Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1369 on coordinated measures to reduce demand for natural gas, part of the REPowerEU plan to end the EU's dependence on Russian fossil fuels, set a target to reduce demand by 15% for the period August 2022 - March 2023 compared to the average value for the same period of the five previous consecutive years.

Between August 2022 and January 2023, among EU countries, Ireland (-0.3%) recorded the smallest reduction in natural gas consumption over the reference period, while Spain (-13.7%) and Slovenia (- 14.2%) have seen a significant decline, but have not yet reached the 15% target.

In other EU Member States, consumption has fallen above the target of 15%, and in some of them by a large margin (over 40%). The biggest drop in consumption was in Finland (-57.3%), Lithuania (-47.9%) and Sweden (-40.2%).

This information comes from the energy data published by Eurostat and transmitted by the national statistical institutes of the Member States.

/BNT