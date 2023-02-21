Bulgaria’s President doesn’t agree that the Caretaker Cabinet is to Blame for the delay in the Eurozone

The head of state Rumen Radev disagrees with the statements of the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev, that the caretaker government is to blame for postponing Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone, which was planned for January 1 next year. Radev recalled that the necessary bills, as a condition for the Eurozone, were not adopted by the 48th National Assembly and the lack of this political will cannot be compensated by the caretaker government.

"Some clearly want us to enter the Eurozone through the back door, as they also entered politics, and as the solution to many of the problems is presented. Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone is not a matter of trickery, but above all of trust. Transparency, of openness and of real achievements.

To a large extent, this inflation that is holding us back for the Eurozone is due to previous governmental decisions, let's not list them for what they are.

But the most important thing is to convince the citizens, because they do not believe en masse. Because until now they have always paid the price for all reforms, for incompetent and selfish political decisions," said Rumen Radev.

/BNR