Stoltenberg confirmed his Retirement for the Autumn of 2023

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that he intends to leave his post in the fall of 2023. He said this in an interview with CNN.

"I'm leaving this fall. I'm sure the alliance will find a worthy person to replace me," he said. Asked if he was ready to stay if asked by alliance members, Stoltenberg said he did not want to speculate on something that had not yet happened. "I am focused on getting NATO help for Ukraine," he said. NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told DPA on February 12 that Stoltenberg did not intend to extend his mandate, which expires this September. As noted by the agency, he has already extended his mandate three times and has been secretary general for almost nine years.

/BGNES