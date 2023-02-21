China published its Concept of Global Security

China released its concept of the global security initiative, the text was released by the Xinhua news agency, cited by domestic and foreign media.

As the document states, maintaining peace and security throughout the world and promoting global development and prosperity should be the aspiration of all countries. It is noted that the initiative is aimed at addressing the core issues of international conflicts, improving global security management, promoting joint international efforts to ensure greater stability and security in an unstable and changing era, to promote lasting peace and development in the world.

The Global Security Initiative was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2022 at the Boao Forum for Asia. It foresees the need to adhere to the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, to be guided by the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, respect for the right to choose one's own path of development and public order.

As one of the priority areas of cooperation, China has identified support for the United Nations in building its capacity to carry out peacekeeping mandates.

Another direction was the promotion of coordination and sustainable interaction between the great powers, building relations between them on the basis of peaceful coexistence.

China also stressed the need to firmly uphold the consensus that "nuclear war cannot be won and cannot ever be started". Beijing has called for increased dialogue and cooperation between nuclear powers to reduce the risk of nuclear war.

China also stated the need to support the global conventional arms control process, build the capacity of all countries in areas such as non-proliferation, export control, biosecurity and defense against chemical weapons.

Beijing has stressed the importance of focusing on maintaining a political solution to pressing issues, such as the Ukraine crisis, through dialogue and negotiations.

China also calls for improving the regional security cooperation mechanism and architecture with ASEAN at the center and supporting the efforts of Middle East countries to strengthen regional dialogue. Separately, Beijing stressed the need to take practical steps to advance the resolution of the Palestinian issue, in particular the convening of a larger and more influential international peace conference to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible.

Other areas of cooperation identified by Beijing as priorities include conflict resolution in Africa, combating piracy, responding to climate change, countering terrorism, maintaining information security and artificial intelligence security, promoting international cooperation in space and countering the space race, for the WHO, ensuring global food and energy security, joint fight against transnational organized crime.

