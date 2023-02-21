COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 99 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 99, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,506 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.19 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 182 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 18 are in intensive care units. There are 17 new hospital admissions.

77 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,353 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,740 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 79 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,608,299 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,206 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,296,299 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA