Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 10 Regions in Bulgaria

A yellow warning code for strong wind has been issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for 10 regions in Northern and North-Eastern Bulgaria.

Today will be mostly sunny. It will remain windy, with a moderate, along the Danube and Ludogorie - strong wind from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will rise significantly and the maximum will be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - around 15°C, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be mostly sunny but windy in the mountains. It will blow moderate, on the high and exposed parts - a strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. It will be moderate, on the northern coast - a strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be 15°-16°C, the temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR