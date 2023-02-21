Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 10 Regions in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 21, 2023, Tuesday // 08:35
Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Strong Winds in 10 Regions in Bulgaria @Pixabay

A yellow warning code for strong wind has been issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for 10 regions in Northern and North-Eastern Bulgaria.

Today will be mostly sunny. It will remain windy, with a moderate, along the Danube and Ludogorie - strong wind from the west-northwest. Daytime temperatures will rise significantly and the maximum will be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - around 15°C, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be mostly sunny but windy in the mountains. It will blow moderate, on the high and exposed parts - a strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 5°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. It will be moderate, on the northern coast - a strong wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperatures will be 15°-16°C, the temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 - 3 points.

Карта на опасните явления за 21.02.2023 г./НИМХ

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yellow, wind, temperatures, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria