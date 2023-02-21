At least 8 Dead and Hundreds Injured in Turkey and Syria after another Strong Earthquake

At least 8 people died and more than 680 were injured in the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the border region between Turkey and Syria last night, the BBC reported.

The earthquake occurred at 20:04 local time. It was followed by 32 aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 5.8.

In Turkey, at least three people died and 213 were injured, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, quoted by DPA. The minister warned people not to enter the buildings.

Witnesses told Reuters that there was additional damage to buildings in Antakya, and the mayor of Hatay said there were people trapped under the rubble.

Five people died and over 400 were injured in several Syrian cities after the new tremors, BTA reported, citing TASS.

According to Al Arabiya TV, four people died in the panic and stampede that occurred after the earthquakes in the cities of Aleppo and Tartus. Another woman, according to Sky News - Arabia, has died in the port city of Latakia.

At least 470 people were injured after the new earthquakes in the region, with 150 of them in the rebel-held northwest of Syria, DPA reported, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The NGO reports that nearly 320 of the wounded are in Syrian government-controlled areas, mostly in Aleppo.

More than 6,000 aftershocks were registered after the strong earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6, which claimed the lives of more than 46,000 people.

