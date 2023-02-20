6.4 Earthquake in Southern Turkey

World | February 20, 2023, Monday // 19:40
Bulgaria: 6.4 Earthquake in Southern Turkey @Pixabay

A new strong earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale shook the border region between Turkey and Syria on Monday evening, Reuters reported.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers 14 km northwest of Antakya in Hatay province and 70 km north of the Syrian port of Latakia.

The tremor was registered at 20:04 local time (19:04 Bulgarian time). It was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), three minutes later there was another 5.8 earthquake with an epicenter in Samandag in the same province, as well as several smaller aftershocks with a magnitude between 3.1 and 5.2 on the Richter scale within the next half hour.

Reuters reports that the earthquake caused panic and destroyed more buildings in Antakya, which was hit hard two weeks ago.

"I thought the ground was going to split under my feet," said Muna Al Omar, who was in her tent in a city park with her 7-year-old son when the quake struck.

On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern Syria, followed by a 7.7-magnitude quake nine hours later. The quakes caused catastrophic destruction and killed more than 45,000 people. Millions are homeless. On Sunday, Turkish authorities announced the end of rescue operations in most cities affected by the disaster.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, turkey, Syria, Earthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria