Bulgarians Abroad can now Submit Applications Online for Voting in the April Elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has opened the system for submitting an electronic form for voting abroad. All those wishing to vote outside Bulgaria need to fill in their personal data, as well as indicate the country and the place where they want to exercise their right to vote.

The submission of an application is mainly carried out for the purpose of opening an additional section, as a condition for this is to collect a minimum of 40 applications. The deadline for this is March 7. Although a large number of precincts abroad will be automatically opened in the April 2 election - probably more than 750 - even for them it is important to submit applications to get citizens on the electoral roll and thus facilitate the election process on the day of the vote.

At this stage, there is no limit to the number of applications that can be sent from one IP address. Last week (February 15), the pro-Russian “Vazrazhdane” party requested a limit on the number of applications due to concerns that thousands of applications could be submitted from a single IP address. Then the election commission replied that only after they have official information on the case, it will be possible to discuss and make a decision. However, the spokesperson of the commission, Tsvetozar Tomov, expressed a personal opinion and said that, in his opinion, the limit for one application of 1 IP address is "too restrictive" and may affect large families.

After the application process is completed by March 11, the CEC will have to determine the locations in the states where polling stations will be formed and the number of polling stations in each location.

IMPORTANT! A large number of sections abroad will be "automatically" opened for the vote on April 2. Even for them, it is important that you submit an application to be on the electoral roll. In this way, there will be no need to fill in and the voting process will be accelerated.

