Zelensky: If China allies with Russia, there will be a World War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned China in an interview published Monday in Germany's “Die Welt” not to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, saying it would lead to a world war.

Zelensky's comments came as China said the United States was in no position to make demands after Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned his Chinese counterpart over the weekend that Beijing should not provide weapons to Russia in its war in Ukraine.

“It is important for us that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war,” Zelensky told Die Welt. “In fact, I would like it to be on our side. However, at the moment I do not think it is possible... But I see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what's going on here,” he added. “Because if China were to ally with Russia, there would be a world war, and I really think China is aware of that.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned China's top diplomat Wang Yi of the consequences if China provided material support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met in Munich that Washington was concerned that Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

“China and Hungary are ready to work with other countries to stop the current hostilities,” Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi said in Budapest on Monday ahead of a visit to Moscow. "China and Hungary are peace-loving countries, so I am glad to meet you again," Wang Yi said in a Facebook video during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

Commenting on Moldova, Zelensky told “Die Welt” that Ukraine had given Moldovan President Maia Sandu intelligence suggesting that Russia was planning a coup in Moldova.

"Maia Sandu never asked me for help, but she thanked me for the information. She knows our situation very well. Ukraine will always be ready to help Moldova," he added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's relations with Moldova were very strained and accused Moldovan leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda, a week after Chisinau said it had thwarted a Russian coup attempt.

Read more from the 362nd day of the war in Ukraine.

