Bulgaria: Armed Robbery of a Casino in "Studentski Grad", a Woman was Injured
A woman was injured during an armed robbery of a casino in the capital's "Studentski Grad" district, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia.
The robbery took place this morning around 5 a.m. when a report was received.
According to initial data, a masked man threatened a 31-year-old woman who was a croupier in the gambling hall with a gun, hit her and took a bag of money. The victim was examined on the spot by an emergency team.
The perpetrator is being sought.
Work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues. A report to the prosecutor's office is pending.
