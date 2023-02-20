Bulgaria: Armed Robbery of a Casino in "Studentski Grad", a Woman was Injured

A woman was injured during an armed robbery of a casino in the capital's "Studentski Grad" district, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia.

The robbery took place this morning around 5 a.m. when a report was received.

According to initial data, a masked man threatened a 31-year-old woman who was a croupier in the gambling hall with a gun, hit her and took a bag of money. The victim was examined on the spot by an emergency team.

The perpetrator is being sought.

Work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues. A report to the prosecutor's office is pending.

