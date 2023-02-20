President Radev: Bulgaria and Montenegro categorically Condemn the Russian Aggression in Ukraine

“Bulgaria and Montenegro categorically condemn the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” said President Rumen Radev at a joint press conference in the presidency with the head of state of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic. The two presidents share a common opinion that diplomatic efforts are needed to end it.

"In this brutal war, which has caused immeasurable casualties, suffering and destruction, we support Ukraine in its legitimate path and in its struggle for sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but we share our anxiety and our great concern about the ongoing conflict and are of the opinion that that all diplomatic efforts must be made so that the war ends as soon as possible, so that we can avoid the risk not only for our region, but also on a global scale," said the Bulgarian head of state.

Radev thanked for the participation of military personnel from Montenegro in the Multinational Battle Group of NATO, which is on the territory of our country. In his statement after the meeting, the Bulgarian president emphasized that the two countries share common values, but also common responsibilities for security, prosperity and peace in the region and declared the strong support that our country provides for the European perspective of the countries of the Western Balkans and in particular for Podgorica, which has been leading the negotiations since 2012.

“Our traditionally good cooperation should find its expression,” said Radev and emphasized that there should be good transport connectivity between the two countries.

Milo Djukanovic is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the head of state Rumen Radev.

The two discussed topical topics from the regional agenda and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, as well as security and energy, in private, the topics were also discussed in an expanded composition by the two plenary delegations.

/BNR