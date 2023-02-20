3 Europol employees will arrive in Bulgaria to Investigate the Death of the 18 Migrants

Three Europol employees have been sent to Bulgaria to investigate the tragedy with the 18 dead migrants found in a truck near the Sofia village of Lokorsko, European Commission sources said.

Two officers have been sent to assist the border police and an analyst in the Directorate-General for Combating Organized Crime. Immediately after the tragedy, the Bulgarian authorities turned to Europol for help, BNR sources added.

For now, there is no danger that the Commission will change its position on Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area, it became clear from a comment by the spokeswoman, Anitta Hipper.

"The challenges of migration are common to the entire European Union. As President Ursula von der Leyen said, they require a common European response," she said.

/BNR