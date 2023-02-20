Biden in Ukraine: "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands"

Biden’s arrival in the Kyiv - a city the Ukrainians successfully defended early in the war -- was marked by an increased security presence, with downtown blocks brought to a standstill by police and military vehicles. He was also met with air raid sirens, a near constant sound in a city where civilians have often been targeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin's missiles.

"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided," Biden said in a statement. "He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong."

Biden’s visit comes ahead of a planned meeting with NATO allies in Poland. He’s scheduled on Tuesday evening to give a speech at the Royal Castle Arcades in Warsaw.

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine today.

The visit was not announced in advance in his program.

On Monday, President Biden made a dramatic and unannounced visit to Kyiv to demonstrate his strong American support for Ukraine, just four days before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, The Washington Post reported. The high-risk visit to the Ukrainian capital, which is threatened by missile attacks, signals a continued commitment by the United States, the biggest financial and military backer of Ukraine's efforts to push back Russian invaders from its territory, the paper added.

"A man who looks a lot like Joe Biden has been spotted in Kyiv," independent publication NEXTA wrote earlier today, posting a video of Biden walking outdoors to the sound of sirens.

Putin did not even come close to the front during the entire war, adds the publication.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the visit he and Biden discussed long-range weapons. The White House announced that Biden will announce more sanctions against Russia and military support for Ukraine, writes Reuters.

