British Study: Bulgaria's Roads cause the Most Deaths in Truck Accidents in Europe

The most dangerous roads for the movement of goods vehicles in Europe are located in Bulgaria, according to the data of the analysis of the British company SNAP, which deals with payments in the transport sector. The criterion used by the company's analysts is the statistics on the relative share of dead truck drivers every 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers). In Bulgaria, there are 3.697067296 or a factor of 369 per 10 thousand miles of roads.

The analysis is part of SNAP's latest 'Dangerous Highways in Europe' campaign. In it, SNAP identified Europe's "dangerous highways" - finding that roads in Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic were the scene of the highest relative share of deaths related to heavy goods vehicles (trucks). The idea of the study is not to label certain countries as more dangerous than others, its authors say. The goal is to fulfill the UN mission "Vision Zero" to achieve zero deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

Using data from the last 10 years, the provider of intelligent payment solutions in the transport sector has ranked European roads from the perspective of truck drivers. To do this, it compared the average annual number of fatal accidents involving trucks with the total length of the national road network in each country.

In this comparison, the country with the highest number of deaths per 10,000 miles of roads is Bulgaria, where the average number of accidents with a fatality is greater than in the two countries after it - combined (Poland and the Czech Republic). Poland has a coefficient of 185, the Czech Republic – 162. 1.62 per 10 thousand miles are also the cases in Romania, Lithuania with a coefficient of 155, followed by Germany – 143, Luxembourg – 137, Slovakia – 121, Great Britain – 118, and the top ten is closed by Portugal, also with 118 – 1.18 cases per 10,000 miles of road. The countries with the lowest risk of fatal crashes involving heavy trucks are Denmark, Austria and Sweden.

40% of all fatal heavy goods vehicle crashes in the EU occurred in rural areas. According to another criterion, per million inhabitants, there were 45 deaths in heavy truck crashes in 2021 in 2021, and the forecast is for a 10 percent increase on an annual basis. Most accidents happen in daylight between 15.00 and 17.00.

"We created the new hazard ranking so we can warn drivers about the most treacherous roads in Europe. But the harsh reality is that there are no safe zones. All roads on the continent carry inherent risks and drivers must constantly be resilient to changing driving conditions and the country's laws and regulations. We recommend drivers familiarize themselves with traffic laws and their planned route before setting off," SNAP Managing Director Mark Garner said in a statement.

