Unduly Lenient Sentences- German Media on Bulgaria’s dealings with the Trafficking Problem

Until now, human traffickers in Bulgaria got away with fines or too lenient sentences, notes "Die Welt" on the occasion of the tragedy with the dead migrants near Sofia.

Spiegel and Stern magazines, NTV television, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Die Welt and many others - a large number of German media reported on the tragedy with the dead migrants near Sofia. Here are some quotes and comments.

A case of similar scale has never happened in Bulgaria, comments the social-legal media network ARD and recalls that Bulgaria protects its border with Turkey with a fence, where there was an incident recently with an injured young refugee. The publication also explains that Bulgaria wants to become part of the Schengen area, but was stopped by the veto of Austria, which considers that Bulgaria does not secure its borders well enough.

6,000 to 7,000 euros per person

The magazine "Spiegel" in its online edition points out that the trafficking of illegal migrants is a profitable but deadly business. The publication notes that the final destinations of the migrants are mainly Great Britain, Germany and France, for which those who died in Bulgaria paid 6,000 to 7,000 euros per person.

The Bulgarian traffickers received a part of this money: the drivers - 100 euros for each transported migrant, and the head of the traffickers - up to 1000 euros for each person. "Spiegel" also recalls that unregulated migration has led Austria and the Netherlands to block Bulgaria's desire for Schengen admission in December 2022.

NTV on its website informs about the detention of the alleged head of human traffickers in Bulgaria and comments in this regard that until now the country has been known for its too liberal attitude towards criminal gangs of traffickers.

Unduly lenient sentences

"Die Welt" cites data from the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior about 164,000 attempts to illegally cross the borders being thwarted last year. The newspaper notes that Sofia intends to tighten legislation against human trafficking. "Until now, the traffickers usually got away with a fine or a suspended sentence," commented the publication.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik