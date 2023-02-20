The February Heat continues in Bulgaria

Cloudiness will be changeable today, more significant mainly over the eastern half of the country, and light rain will fall in some places there, according to the NIMH weather forecast.

The wind will increase again and will be moderate and temporarily strong from the northwest. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia - around 11°C.

Above the mountains, the cloud cover will be variable, more often significant, and in some places above about 1500 meters, light snow will fall, in the massifs in Eastern Bulgaria - light rain. A strong, temporarily stormy wind will blow from the northwest. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 3°C.

Cloudiness will be significant over the Black Sea and light rain will fall in places. It will blow to a moderate north-westerly wind and briefly veer from the north. The maximum temperatures will be 10°-14°C, the temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

