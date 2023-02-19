Wholesale Food Prices continue to Rise in Bulgaria

The market price index (MPI), which reflects wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, rose this week by 1.58 percent to 2,383 points. Since the beginning of the year, its level has risen by 2.89 percent (from 2,316 points), BTA reported.

The base level of the MPI - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes rose in price by 3.3 percent to BGN 3.44 per kilogram. Greenhouse cucumbers jumped by 11.6 percent and were sold for BGN 4.90 per kilogram. Red peppers increase their price by 5.5 percent to BGN 4.00 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Potatoes are sold at BGN 1.24 per kilogram, while carrots jump by 1.7 percent and are traded at BGN 1.17 per kilogram. Cabbage fell by 8.0 percent to BGN 0.80 per kilogram.

Apples rose in price by 5.3 percent and are sold at BGN 1.39 per kilogram. The price of lemons fell by 4 cents to BGN 2.46 per kilogram. Oranges are traded at BGN 1.76 per kilogram, tangerines are sold at BGN 2.27 per kilogram. Bananas become cheaper by 0.3 percent and are sold at BGN 3.15 per kilogram.

Cow's cheese increased in price by 0.9 percent and is traded at BGN 11.35 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" type cheese is sold at BGN 18.08 per kilogram.

The sunflower oil became cheaper by 1.4 percent and is sold at BGN 4.20 per liter.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams became cheaper by 5.0 percent and is traded at BGN 2.64. Chicken meat fell by 2.7 percent to BGN 6.09 per kilogram. Sugar rose in price by 1.6 percent and was sold at BGN 2.55 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Flour type "500" became cheaper by 0.7 percent and is traded at BGN 1.35 per kilogram.

Rice rose in price by 5.1 percent and is bought at BGN 3.09 per kilogram. Eggs are sold at BGN 0.38 per piece wholesale at the end of the week.

