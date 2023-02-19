15 Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus - Residential buildings were also affected

Fifteen are the victims of an Israeli attack on Damascus, in which a residential building was affected, located in an area of the capital with increased security measures, in which there is also an Iranian cultural center and in which the headquarters of a number of security services are located, reported AFP.

The airstrike was carried out on the Kafr Susa district, where the headquarters of the Syrian intelligence and the Syrian security service are located. High-ranking representatives also live in the neighborhood.

"At 0.22 a.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting several areas of Damascus and its surroundings, including residential buildings," the Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Footage released by the state news agency Sana shows an almost completely destroyed apartment block.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, there were 15 victims, including civilians. The strike hit a residential building that was close to the Iranian cultural center, and the targets of the strike were sites where there were members of Iranian militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, added the non-governmental organization.

This is the bloodiest Israeli air attack on Damascus so far, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Center.

According to the Sana news agency, several buildings were completely destroyed.

The Ministry of Defense earlier reported 5 dead and 15 wounded, some critically, and said a serviceman was among the dead.

Since the start of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in that country, mainly targeting positions of the Syrian army, Iranian forces and Hezbollah, which are allies of the Syrian regime.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ